VW Jury Sets $100K Punitive Damages In 'Clean Diesel' Trial

Law360, San Francisco (March 9, 2020, 6:52 PM EDT) -- A California federal jury awarded five Volkswagen drivers a total of $100,000 in punitive damages Monday in the German automaker's first U.S. trial over its "clean diesel" emissions scandal, an award Volkswagen hopes to get reduced given the low compensatory damages awarded earlier in the bellwether trial. The jury reached its verdict after just a few hours of deliberation. It came not long after the parties presented closing arguments, in which Volkswagen said the drivers “want to use their cars as a lottery ticket” to land a windfall and the drivers contended Volkswagen made a “premeditated cost-benefit analysis” to defraud consumers...

