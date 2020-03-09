Wells Fargo Loan Suits Paused For Talks With DACA Holders

Law360 (March 9, 2020, 9:22 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Monday paused two suits brought by Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals recipients suing Wells Fargo over its lending policies, giving the parties time to negotiate a deal following the bank's decision last week to expand its loan offerings for DACA recipients. In both proposed class actions, the DACA recipients — young immigrants without legal status who were brought to the U.S. as kids and who are protected from deportation under an Obama-era program — claimed they had been or would be automatically denied student loans, credit cards and other personal and small business loans by Wells...

