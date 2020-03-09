Facebook Says Lack Of Specifics Dooms Location Data Suit

Law360 (March 9, 2020, 6:52 PM EDT) -- Facebook has urged a California federal court to toss an amended proposed class action claiming the company tracks and stores users' location data without their consent, arguing that the complaint is meritless as it failed to specifically allege the social media giant "actually inferred plaintiffs’ locations with any precision." The tech company said in a motion Friday that the suit, lodged in October 2018, should be dismissed this time with prejudice because it doesn't cure the “fundamental defects” the court took issue with last December. For one, the challenge fell short of specifying what, if any, location-related information Facebook collected when their location...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS