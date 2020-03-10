NY Steakhouse Settles With Tipped Workers In Pay Case

Law360 (March 10, 2020, 12:31 PM EDT) -- Wolfgang’s Steakhouse has reached an undisclosed settlement with tipped workers at five Manhattan locations who say the white tablecloth eatery skimped on their pay, a New York federal magistrate judge said Monday. U.S. Magistrate Judge Katherine H. Parker ordered Monday that a scheduled hearing for March 23 will not proceed “in light of the parties' representation that they have settled the matter.” The order follows two successful mediation sessions, according to a letter Wolfgang’s counsel submitted to the court on Feb 20. “We are pleased to announce that the parties have agreed to resolve this matter in principle on behalf of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS