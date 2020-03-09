NY Jury Clears Port Authority In $15M WTC Asbestos Suit

Law360 (March 9, 2020, 10:26 PM EDT) -- A New York jury on Friday cleared the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey and a construction company in a $15 million suit over a man's allegedly asbestos-related death, unanimously finding that he hadn't been exposed to asbestos while constructing the World Trade Center. According to the 2017 suit, Ira Epstein worked on the World Trade Center in the summer of 1970 and was exposed to asbestos dust from joint compounds and floor tiles at the construction site. He later developed mesothelioma and died the year the suit was filed, his estate said. Epstein's family claimed his mesothelioma was...

