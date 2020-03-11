Match Backs Anti-Child Abuse Bill Despite Encryption Fears

Law360 (March 11, 2020, 10:35 PM EDT) -- Online dating company Match Group on Wednesday endorsed legislation that would revoke a key liability shield for tech companies that don't move to curb the online sexual abuse of children, while the bill's bipartisan Senate sponsors disputed claims that it's a sneak attack on encryption. At a hearing of the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee, Match Chief Legal Officer Jared Sine said the company backed a bill introduced last week that would end tech firms' long-standing protection from lawsuits based on user-posted content unless companies comply with "best practices" for combating the spread of online sexual exploitation, or take other "reasonable" measures to address the issue....

