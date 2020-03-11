Worker Aims To DQ Atty Who 'Crafted' Energy Co.'s Pay Policy

Law360 (March 11, 2020, 4:56 PM EDT) -- The attorney who purportedly crafted a policy of underpaying employees at a pipeline company can't defend the business against a Fair Labor Standards Act suit over the practice, a former inspector for the company told an Illinois federal court. Former pipeline welding inspector Kevin Rossman, whose collective action accuses EN Engineering LLC of failing to pay proper overtime under the FLSA, wants Renée Koehler and her four-attorney firm Koehler Dinkel LLC disqualified from representing the company. Koehler "instructed, advised, crafted, and blessed" the company's overtime policy during a decade-plus of advising EN Engineering, Rossman said in a Tuesday filing. Despite there being a documented...

