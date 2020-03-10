Commerce Gives Cos. 45 More Days To Work With Huawei

Law360 (March 10, 2020, 10:17 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce has again extended a deadline for U.S. companies to stop doing business with Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei, saying Tuesday it is taking public comment as to whether more extensions might be needed. Commerce's Bureau of Industry and Security said in an announcement that it will extend the "temporary general license" — which allows U.S. firms to conduct certain transactions with Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. and its non-U.S. affiliates — to May 15. "The 45-day extension allows existing telecommunication providers — particularly those in rural communities — the ability to continue to temporarily and securely operate existing...

