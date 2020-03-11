Enviros Say Simpler Project Reviews Will Hollow Out NEPA

Law360 (March 11, 2020, 5:49 PM EDT) -- Environmental groups and some left-leaning states have blasted the Trump administration's proposal to ease review standards for major projects, saying they would turn a blind eye to consequences NEPA is meant to guard against, while some industry groups said the changes properly rolled back cumbersome obligations that restrain development. The White House Council on Environmental Quality in January proposed updates to the National Environmental Policy Act aimed at speeding up approvals for a range of projects ranging from pipelines to roads. The comment period closed Tuesday, and the government’s web portal for feedback recorded roughly 170,000 submissions for the closely watched package...

