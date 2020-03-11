'Public Charge' Policy 'Reckless' During COVID-19, States Say

Law360 (March 11, 2020, 10:51 PM EDT) -- The states challenging the federal government’s “public charge” rule penalizing green card applicants who use public benefits urged the government Wednesday to stop enforcing the policy in light of the spread of COVID-19. Attorneys general for the District of Columbia and 15 states including New York, Vermont and Connecticut outlined their concerns in a letter addressed to Acting U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf and U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Acting Director Kenneth T. Cuccinelli. Continuing to enforce the public charge rule will discourage immigrants from using the public health care system and could help the illness spread, the states...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS