SunTrust To Pay $29M To End Class Suit Over 401(k) Roster

Law360 (March 12, 2020, 12:22 PM EDT) -- SunTrust Banks Inc. has agreed to pay $29 million to settle an ERISA class action accusing the company of profiting at its workers’ expense by letting them sink their 401(k) investments into poorly performing, affiliated funds. The former workers leading the Employee Retirement Income Security Act case urged U.S. District Judge Orinda D. Evans to greenlight the agreement on Wednesday, saying the deal was “fair, reasonable, and adequate and free from fraud or collusion.” Even though the workers could potentially win at trial, there was a “significant risk” that they could walk away with nothing, according to the motion for preliminary...

