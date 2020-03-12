ACLU Sues For Facial Recognition Records At US Airports

Law360 (March 12, 2020, 7:17 PM EDT) -- The American Civil Liberties Union on Thursday asked a New York federal court to order the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to turn over records on its use of facial recognition at airports and other points of entry into the U.S., as privacy advocates press for regulation of the technology. The lawsuit, filed against DHS, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the Transportation Security Administration and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, argues that the public has a right to know how the government is using powerful facial recognition technology, as well as what privacy safeguards have been built into that use....

