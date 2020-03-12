Weinstein’s 23 Years May Herald More #MeToo Prosecutions

Law360 (March 12, 2020, 9:48 PM EDT) -- Harvey Weinstein's conviction and 23-year prison sentence could lead to a groundswell of new #MeToo claims, including those that involve older claims and rely on witness testimony, several experienced practitioners told Law360. The long prison term handed down by a New York state judge Wednesday should give district attorneys nationwide renewed confidence to pursue sexual assault cases that lean heavily on the credibility of accusers in the absence of physical evidence. In the Weinstein case, jurors found the Hollywood producer guilty of criminal sexual act and third-degree rape based on the testimony of aspiring actress Jessica Mann, who recounted her 2013...

