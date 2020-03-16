Deposition Leads To Sanctions In Kazakh Laundering Suit

Law360 (March 16, 2020, 3:23 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge has partially granted a shell company’s request for sanctions against the Kazakh city of Almaty and BTA Bank, which failed to stick to a court-approved line of questioning in a deposition as part of a $40 million money laundering lawsuit. “[I]t is clear that plaintiffs’ counsel exceeded the permissible scope of questioning and wasted the witness’s and defense counsel’s time with inappropriate questions during the deposition,” Magistrate Judge Katharine H. Parker wrote in a mixed order Thursday. Almaty and BTA Bank are represented by Boies Schiller Flexner LLP. The case has been ongoing since 2015, when...

