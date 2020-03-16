Courts Give Conflicting Guidance In Actuarial Equivalent Suits

Law360 (March 16, 2020, 4:31 PM EDT) -- In an opinion issued in Smith v. Rockwell Automation[1] on Feb. 10, U.S. District Judge Lynn Adelman denied Rockwell's motion to dismiss a putative class action complaint alleging that the company's pension plan violated the Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974, or ERISA, by using mortality tables from 1971 and 1984 to calculate annuities for pension plan participants. The complaint alleges that the mortality tables are outdated, and their use resulted in underpaid benefits. Similarly, in a written order issued in Herndon v. Huntington Ingalls Industries[2] on Feb. 20, U.S. District Judge Henry Coke Morgan Jr. denied Huntington Ingalls' motion...

