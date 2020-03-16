What's Puzzling About The Kobe Bryant Wrongful Death Suit

Law360 (March 16, 2020, 5:03 PM EDT) -- For many, Kobe Bryant’s shocking helicopter crash on Jan. 26 will forever be immortalized as a “where were you when you heard” moment. Over the days and weeks that have followed, the sports world has been plodding its way through the seven stages of grief. Filling the emotional hole from the loss of a loved one is impossible, but the law affords a mechanism that attempts to fill economic holes ― a wrongful death lawsuit. Feb. 24 marked the first official step in moving forward. This was the day that Vanessa Bryant selected for the memorial for her husband and her...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS