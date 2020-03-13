Immigration Atty Stole Our Restaurant Idea, Ex-Clients Say

Law360 (March 13, 2020, 6:50 PM EDT) -- An immigration attorney stole the idea and logos for an Italian restaurant he opened in Manhattan from clients he helped obtain visas for, according to a lawsuit filed Thursday in New York federal court. In their complaint, the owners of Brooklyn-based Panzerotti Bites accused their former attorney, Michele Cea, of trademark infringement and of sharing trade secrets after he opened a rival restaurant, I Love Panzerotti, with co-owner Angelo Magni. "Aware of the success of Panzerotti Bites, and improperly armed with plaintiff's business plan and other of its confidential and proprietary information and trade secrets, defendant Cea formed defendant Panzerotti with...

