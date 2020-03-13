DHS Waives Preservation Laws To Speed Border Wall Build

Law360 (March 13, 2020, 6:36 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Homeland Security put out six notices Friday waiving more laws, including environmental, historical preservation and Native American protection laws, to fast-track border wall construction projects in New Mexico, California, Texas and Arizona. In the notices, Acting DHS Secretary Chad Wolf said it's necessary to forgo the laws in order to ramp up border security and prevent illegal entry and drug trafficking into the United States. “In order to achieve that end, the President directed, among other things, that I take immediate steps to prevent all unlawful entries into the United States, including the immediate construction of physical...

