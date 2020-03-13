Hertz's Ex-General Counsel, Ex-CEO Must Face Clawback Suit

Law360 (March 13, 2020, 5:40 PM EDT) -- The Hertz Corp.'s ex-CEO and former general counsel must face claims that they breached their contracts with the company by refusing to give back millions in bonuses after a huge accounting scandal, a New Jersey federal judge has ruled. In a Thursday order partially granting and partially denying the former executives' motion to dismiss, U.S. District Judge Esther Salas preserved the bulk of the suit against former Hertz CEO Mark Frissora and former Hertz general counsel Jeffrey Zimmerman. Judge Salas refused to toss claims that Frissora and Zimmerman breached their contracts by refusing to give back bonuses doled out between 2011...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS