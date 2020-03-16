Skechers Sneaks Away From Shareholders' Suit

Law360 (March 16, 2020, 8:23 PM EDT) -- Sneakers company Skechers USA Inc. no longer faces a proposed securities class action after a federal judge in New York determined the company’s alleged misstatements were taken out of context in its investors’ accusations. In her order granting Skechers' dismissal request, U.S. District Judge Naomi Reice Buchwald determined that investors did not effectively claim that they were misled about the company’s estimated timeline for reaching a balanced debt-to-equity ratio. Using Skechers quotes cited by the investors cited in their complaint, Judge Buchwald emphasized in her decision that most of those quotes included language clearly indicating that the statements were just guesses...

