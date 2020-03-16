Pharmacy Groups Say Scant Facts Doom Pricing Site's Suit

Law360 (March 16, 2020, 5:30 PM EDT) -- Five major pharmacy associations say PharmacyChecker.com's allegations that they colluded with Google and other e-commerce tech giants to shut the drug-pricing verification website out of the market can't survive, because the website's service is built on "facilitating" unlawful importation of foreign pharmaceuticals. The associations told a New York federal court Friday that PharmacyChecker has conceded in court that its "primary reason" is to accredit and provide price comparisons that include foreign pharmacies that are not bound by U.S. Food and Drug Administration regulations and cannot legally sell products in the U.S. Because of this business model, the dismissal motion continues, the website...

