FedEx Seeks To Escape Investors' Cyberattack Suit

Law360 (March 16, 2020, 3:14 PM EDT) -- FedEx on Friday sought dismissal of a federal securities lawsuit it faces in New York, saying it had done its best to keep its investors properly informed in the wake of a cyberattack it suffered. The company and seven of its current or former executives told U.S. District Judge Ronnie Abrams that they should not have to face the consolidated proposed class action, adding that the allegations should be dismissed with prejudice. “This case represents another misguided attempt to transform a company’s continuing response to external events — including a state-sponsored Russian military cyberattack called NotPetya and deteriorating global economic conditions...

