Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

FedEx Seeks To Escape Investors' Cyberattack Suit

Law360 (March 16, 2020, 3:14 PM EDT) -- FedEx on Friday sought dismissal of a federal securities lawsuit it faces in New York, saying it had done its best to keep its investors properly informed in the wake of a cyberattack it suffered.

The company and seven of its current or former executives told U.S. District Judge Ronnie Abrams that they should not have to face the consolidated proposed class action, adding that the allegations should be dismissed with prejudice.

“This case represents another misguided attempt to transform a company’s continuing response to external events — including a state-sponsored Russian military cyberattack called NotPetya and deteriorating global economic conditions...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!