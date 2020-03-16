Kirkland Steers $300M Tie-Up Of Specialty Chemicals Cos.

Law360 (March 16, 2020, 2:05 PM EDT) -- Specialty chemicals company Huntsman said Monday it will acquire fellow chemicals company CVC Thermoset Specialties for $300 million in a deal guided by Kirkland & Ellis LLP. Texas-based Huntsman Corp. said CVC's technology was complementary to its own and would help Huntsman bolster its position in North American markets. Ohio and New Jersey-based CVC Thermoset Specialties focuses on manufacturing adhesives and coatings for aerospace, automotive, construction and electronics industries, according to its website. "[The deal] brings valuable complementary technology breadth to our Advanced Materials portfolio and its unique products will make systems using our class-leading epoxy-based materials even tougher, stronger and...

