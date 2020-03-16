'Death Warrant' Argument Voids $18M Verdict In Crash Suit

Law360 (March 16, 2020, 8:27 PM EDT) -- A Georgia appeals court reversed a tractor driver’s $18 million injury verdict on Monday, finding his attorney inflamed jurors during closing arguments by saying they would be signing the man’s “death warrant” if they gave him a low award. A three-judge panel found an attorney for Johnny L. Williams violated a trial court’s order barring inflammatory arguments when he told jurors a lower award for nursing home care rather than costlier home care was effectively a death sentence for Williams, who suffered devastating brain injuries after a dump truck owned by Oxford Construction Co. rear-ended him. “We cannot conceive of any...

