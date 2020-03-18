US Actions Show View Of Crypto As National Security Threat

Law360 (March 18, 2020, 6:27 PM EDT) -- In the past, sanctioned jurisdictions like Venezuela have embraced virtual currency as a way to bypass channels that involve U.S. dollars, blunting the impact of U.S. economic sanctions policies aimed at isolating those countries from the U.S. financial system. U.S. regulators have moved quickly to limit loopholes that could make unusable certain aspects of cryptocurrencies well suited to evade enforcement.[1] In addition to nation-states using virtual currencies to evade sanctions, terrorist groups have shown an interest in using them to finance operations, and transnational criminal organizations use cryptocurrencies to facilitate money laundering. In his final redacted report, former Special Counsel Robert...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS