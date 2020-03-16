Del. City Gets Partial Win In T-Mobile Cell Tower Dispute

Law360 (March 16, 2020, 9:50 PM EDT) -- A Delaware city's zoning board rightfully rejected T-Mobile's plan to build a new cellular tower, a Delaware federal judge ruled on Monday, finding that the proposal isn't in line with the general purpose and intent of the zoning regulations and that the telecom giant failed to adequately explore alternative sites. Wilmington, Delaware, scored a partial victory in its summary judgment request after U.S. District Judge Eduardo C. Robreno found that the city's arguments are supported by "substantial evidence" in the record. Judge Robreno said that while the antenna was to be enclosed in an exterior building element, evidence shows that T-Mobile's proposed...

