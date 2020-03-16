Sanford Heisler, 3 Others To Share Lead In GE Suit After Feud

Law360 (March 16, 2020, 7:22 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts federal judge on Monday awarded Sanford Heisler Sharp LLP and three other firms the lead in a retirement benefits class action against General Electric Co., leaving Block & Leviton LLP as the liaison counsel after a spirited fight to head up the suit. In addition to Sanford Heisler, U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani appointed lawyers from Squitieri & Fearon LLP, Gardy & Notis LLP and Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP to serve as co-lead class counsel. In a separate order Monday, the judge also certified a class of GE employees who claim the company breached its fiduciary duties...

