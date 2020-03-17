Papa John’s Slips #MeToo Investor Suit For Now

Law360 (March 17, 2020, 5:46 PM EDT) -- Pizza chain Papa John’s International Inc. escaped a proposed securities fraud class action in New York federal court after a judge said Monday that #MeToo-adjacent stock-drop claims failed to show the company violated federal securities laws with its representations about its company culture. U.S. District Judge Kimba M. Wood dismissed the lawsuit against the pizza company, its former CEO John Schnatter and his successor Steve Ritchie, ruling that they successfully argued their two motions to dismiss the amended lawsuit. Lead plaintiff the Oklahoma Law Enforcement Retirement System hadn’t effectively claimed that the company’s stock price plummeted following revelations of Schnatter making...

