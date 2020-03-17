Walgreens Can’t Dodge Most Of $300M Retirement Plan Suit

Law360 (March 17, 2020, 4:51 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge mostly denied Walgreens' bid to toss a suit claiming it cost workers nearly $300 million in retirement savings by not eliminating subpar funds from its plan, saying it was too early to tell if the workers' claims about the 401(k) plan's underperformance held water. U.S. District Judge Charles Ronald Norgle on Monday turned back the company's attempt to torpedo the entirety of a proposed Employee Retirement Income Security Act class action claiming it loaded the plan with poorly performing Northern Trust target-date retirement funds and then refused to remove them. While Walgreen Co. took issue with the...

