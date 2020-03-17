EPA Says Landowners Can't Fight Repeal Of Water Rule

Law360 (March 17, 2020, 8:01 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency told a New York federal court that landowners can't show they were harmed by the rescission of an Obama-era rule that expanded the Clean Water Act’s scope, urging the court to throw out the landowners’ suit. The federal government said it’s not clear how the rule change would impact the New York property owners who claim their “ephemeral streams and tributaries” will be less protected now that the Trump administration repealed the Obama-era protections. The landowners don't have standing because they can’t show they are at risk of imminent injury or that the court could help...

