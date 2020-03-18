Workers Call DST Bid To Boot ERISA Counsel A Delay Tactic

Law360 (March 18, 2020, 4:08 PM EDT) -- A group of former DST Systems Inc. workers have urged a New York federal judge to deny the company’s bid to disqualify four law firms from representing hundreds of its 401(k) plan participants in benefits lawsuits and arbitrations, arguing the motion was meant to cause “disruption and delay.” In their brief Tuesday, the workers opposed DST Systems’ motion to disqualify The Klamann Law Firm, Kapke Willerth LLC, White Graham Buckley & Carr LLC and Humphrey Farrington & McClain PC from the Employee Retirement Income Security Act suits and arbitrations. In the instant case, the workers alleged that the profit sharing portion...

