Treasury Dept. Details $1T COVID-19 Relief Proposal

Law360 obtained the undated U.S. Department of the Treasury memo that outlines the administration's priorities for a package taking shape in the U.S. Senate meant to help businesses and workers survive the extended drop-off of economic activity along with two rounds of checks sent directly to consumers to stimulate spending. It would also allow the Treasury to use its Exchange Stabilization fund to insure money market mutual funds, as happened during the 2008 financial crisis.
The document fleshes out what Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has said publicly about his priorities for the package, which would be the third bill before Congress in response to the coronavirus. The first came early this month when lawmakers approved $8.3 billion in public health funding. The second expanded sick leave for some workers after negotiations between Mnuchin and House Democrats; that House-approved measure could pass the Senate as soon as Wednesday afternoon.
The Treasury memo seeks $200 billion for secured loans or loan guarantees to industries hit hard by the pandemic, with a quarter of that reserved for passenger and cargo air carriers, who would have to put up collateral and agree to continue a level of service while accepting limits on raises for executives until the companies repay the loans.
Another $300 billion would cover full federal guarantees for private loans to small businesses with up to 500 employees. The "business interruption loan program" would cover up to six weeks of total payroll expenses, with a maximum of $1,540 per employee per week. Companies who take the loans would have to keep paying all employees for at least eight weeks after receiving the loans.
Half of the $1 trillion total would go to checks sent directly to consumers, with some means-testing and adjustment for income and family size. The memo envisions the Internal Revenue Service sending out two equal checks during the weeks of April 6 and May 18.
The Treasury also sought the authority to insure money market mutual funds for as long as the president's coronavirus emergency declaration remains in effect.
--Editing by Orlando Lorenzo.
