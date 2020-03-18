Purdue, Sacklers Keep Opioid Suit Shield For 6 More Months

Law360 (March 18, 2020, 6:22 PM EDT) -- A New York bankruptcy judge agreed on Wednesday to extend an injunction halting opioid lawsuits against Purdue Pharma LP for a further 180 days, dismissing arguments that the stay should not extend to the family that owns the drugmaker. At a hearing Wednesday U.S. Bankruptcy Court Judge Robert Drain was unpersuaded by arguments that allowing state and county lawsuits against the Sackler family would move Purdue’s Chapter 11 case forward and create greater transparency, instead giving both the family and the company another six-month respite from litigation over the part they played in the opioid crisis. Purdue filed for Chapter 11 protection on...

