MTA Doesn't Owe Michael Jordan's Steakhouse Lost Profits

Law360 (March 19, 2020, 8:13 PM EDT) -- A New York judge has ruled that the Metropolitan Transportation Authority doesn’t owe the owner of Michael Jordan’s former steakhouse in Grand Central Terminal any lost profits allegedly caused by construction outside the train station. New York County Supreme Court Justice Joel M. Cohen on Wednesday granted summary judgment in favor of the MTA and Metro North Commuter Railroad Co., finding that the lease with Penny Port LLC — which owned and operated Michael Jordan’s The Steak House N.Y.C. for 20 years — “expressly precludes” claims for lost profits damages due to construction work. Justice Cohen also found that, even if...

