Aviation Watch: Airbus Gets Off Easy In Bribery Settlement

Law360 (March 19, 2020, 5:26 PM EDT) -- On Jan. 31, Airbus SE[1] agreed to pay a total of nearly $4 billion to the U.S., France and the U.K. to dispose of foreign bribery charges and violation of the U.S. Arms Export Control Act and International Traffic in Arms Regulations. A statement issued by the U.S. Department of Justice called it “the largest global foreign bribery resolution to date.”[2] The settlement ended a four-year investigation by the three nations into Airbus business practices extending back over 10 years, including production of more than 30 million documents by Airbus. What corporate activities and behavior led to this massive scandal, investigation and...

