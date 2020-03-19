National Securities Wants To Nix Former Exec's 'Revenge' Suit

Law360 (March 19, 2020, 5:33 PM EDT) -- National Securities Corp. is urging a New York federal judge to toss a suit brought by a former executive over her termination after blowing the whistle on the CEO for allegedly engaging in insider trading, arguing that the ex-chief compliance officer is simply a “disgruntled former employee” seeking “revenge.” Kay Johnson, National’s former chief compliance officer, says the company retaliated against her after she uncovered and reported CEO Michael Mullen’s alleged insider trading in securities of a biopharmaceutical company by firing her in March 2019. On Wednesday, the broker-dealer pushed the court to dismiss the suit, contending that Johnson's retaliation, breach...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS