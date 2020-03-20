Gov't Must Pay Truck Driver $1.45M For Military Convoy Crash

Law360 (March 20, 2020, 10:39 PM EDT) -- A Washington federal judge on Thursday ordered the federal government to pay a 50-year-old truck driver $1.45 million in damages after an Army tactical vehicle traveling in a military convoy crashed into her truck, causing her spinal damage and chronic back pain. In a 13-page decision that followed a bench trial, U.S. District Judge Richard A. Jones concluded it's more likely than not that plaintiff Anna Ream developed painful ligament tears and herniated discs due to a 2013 accident in which a military vehicle rear-ended her on the highway. The award the judge granted, however, fell well short of the $4...

