Rakoff Mulls If MLB Promises Fairness In Sign-Stealing Case

Law360 (March 20, 2020, 5:28 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Friday questioned whether MLB makes an "implicit" promise to fans that games are fair as he weighed fraud allegations from a proposed class of fantasy sports contestants stemming from the sign-stealing scandal. U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff pressed the issue as he heard arguments from MLB, the Houston Astros and the Boston Red Sox on their bid to dismiss the proposed class action by a DraftKings contestant. The suit alleges the league and teams duped consumers into paying to participate in fantasy contests by marketing them as games of skill, despite knowing that the Astros and Red...

