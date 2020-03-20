Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Afghan, Iraqi Allies Say Gov't 'Brazenly' Ignored Visa Orders

Law360 (March 20, 2020, 4:39 PM EDT) -- A class of foreign nationals who aided the U.S. military asked a D.C. federal judge to issue a contempt order against the government, claiming it acted in bad faith by issuing an incomplete plan for processing visa applications.

The Afghan and Iraqi nationals said Thursday that the government’s plan submitted earlier in March failed to provide a timeline or schedule for managing the special immigrant visa applications for a group who helped the U.S. armed services and now face threats in their home countries. They told the judge the government "brazenly spurned their obligations to comply" with earlier court orders....

