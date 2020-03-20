Real Estate Rumors: Deerfield, CGI, National Development

Law360 (March 20, 2020, 7:44 PM EDT) -- Deerfield Management and MLP Ventures are on the hunt for $688 million in financing for a portfolio of life sciences properties, Commercial Observer reported on Friday. The companies are seeking financing for their Discovery Labs Life Science Portfolio, which has 1.7 million square feet of space outside of Philadelphia, according to the report. Developer CGI Strategies has landed $47.8 million in construction financing for a 200-unit residential project in Los Angeles’ Koreatown neighborhood, The Real Deal reported on Thursday. The loan is for 837 S. Fedora St., where CGI is planning to build a mix of one- and two-bedroom as well...

