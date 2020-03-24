Tribe Asks DC Circ. To Revisit Preservation Rule Challenge

Law360 (March 24, 2020, 8:54 PM EDT) -- The Narragansett Indian Tribe has said the D.C. Circuit should reconsider a Federal Energy Regulatory Commission practice that makes it harder for tribes to fight pipeline proceedings. The tribe said Monday that FERC gives it a choice. The tribe can engage in off-the-record consultations with the government over preservation issues, or it can intervene in the proceedings directly. The tribe says it should be allowed to do both. It's asking for reconsideration of a February panel decision that said the tribe can't prevent FERC from approving the future destruction of sacred artifacts like those that stood in the way of a...

