CalSTRS Lands $992M Loan For National Property Portfolio

Law360 (March 23, 2020, 7:36 PM EDT) -- New York Life Insurance has loaned $991.77 million to CalSTRS for a portfolio of 17 properties located across more than a half-dozen states, according to an announcement on Monday from Jones Lang LaSalle, which brokered the deal for the borrower. The 10-year, fixed-rate loan from New York Life Insurance Co. to the California State Teachers' Retirement System is for a portfolio that has more than 7 million square feet of space. Five of the 17 properties are office assets, and Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. said the majority of the value of the portfolio is in those five properties. The portfolio also...

