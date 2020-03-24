Samsung Pixel Count Suit Pared Of Some State Claims

Law360 (March 24, 2020, 1:33 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge has trimmed a proposed class action alleging Samsung Electronics America Inc. misled consumers on the number of pixels in the company’s smartphone screens, finding that state law claims for two of the three named plaintiffs were outside the statutes of limitations. In an order filed Monday, U.S. District Judge Gregory H. Woods said claims under the California Consumer Legal Remedies Act and False Advertising Law brought by Donny Vallejo and common law fraud claims by Vallejo and Richard Lee were filed after California’s three-year and Pennsylvania’s two-year statutes of limitations, and thus were dismissed. According to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS