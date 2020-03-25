Verizon Must Face Strike Workers' Overtime Suit In DC

Law360 (March 25, 2020, 6:33 PM EDT) -- Verizon Communications Inc. hoped to convince a New York federal judge to kill a suit accusing it of stiffing strike replacement workers on overtime pay with its argument that the claims didn't belong in the Empire State, but it was rewarded with a transfer instead. Since the trio of strike workers bringing the proposed class action claim the wage violations happened in Washington, D.C., where they worked, the case belongs there, U.S. District Judge Paul G. Gardephe ruled Tuesday. "While the parties are spread out across various states, the locus of operative facts is in Washington, D.C., where plaintiffs performed the...

