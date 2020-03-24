Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ex-NBA Ref Fouls Out In Disability Lawsuit, May Owe $263K

Law360 (March 24, 2020, 10:26 PM EDT) -- A Georgia federal judge on Tuesday sided with an insurer sued by an ex-NBA referee whose disability benefits were terminated because the carrier said he was earning six figures, ruling the ref's concert promotion business was "work" and not merely an investment.

Sun Life Assurance Co. of Canada retroactively terminated Eddie Rush’s long-term disability benefits in 2016 based on its calculation that the 28-year veteran of the NBA courts was earning substantial income from his business and is seeking to recover $263,500 in benefit payments that were issued to Rush.

Rush claimed the concert business was not employment but merely an investment...

