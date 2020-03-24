Ex-NBA Ref Fouls Out In Disability Lawsuit, May Owe $263K

Law360 (March 24, 2020, 10:26 PM EDT) -- A Georgia federal judge on Tuesday sided with an insurer sued by an ex-NBA referee whose disability benefits were terminated because the carrier said he was earning six figures, ruling the ref's concert promotion business was "work" and not merely an investment. Sun Life Assurance Co. of Canada retroactively terminated Eddie Rush’s long-term disability benefits in 2016 based on its calculation that the 28-year veteran of the NBA courts was earning substantial income from his business and is seeking to recover $263,500 in benefit payments that were issued to Rush. Rush claimed the concert business was not employment but merely an investment...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS