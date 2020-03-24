NJ, Texas Law Firms Beat Suit Over Pelvic Mesh Atty Fees

Law360 (March 24, 2020, 10:46 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge on Tuesday nixed a proposed class action against Potts Law Firm, Nagel Rice LLP and other firms over allegedly excessive attorney fees in pelvic mesh litigation against Johnson & Johnson and its Ethicon unit, saying Texas law governed the claims and permitted the fees. U.S. District Judge Madeline Cox Arleo granted the firms' motions to dismiss an amended suit from plaintiffs Debbie Gore and Doris Lance-Smith over claims their retainer agreements ran afoul of a New Jersey rule capping contingent fees, noting that the fees were paid as part of settlement awards approved by a special...

