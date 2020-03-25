15 AGs Call For Amazon To Improve Coronavirus Paid Leave

Law360 (March 25, 2020, 11:22 PM EDT) -- Fourteen states and Washington, D.C., penned a letter to Whole Foods and its owner, Amazon, on Wednesday urging the grocer and the online retail giant to enact the same paid sick leave policy that Congress enacted amid the coronavirus pandemic for all companies with fewer than 500 employees. Attorneys general from the states, which include Massachusetts, California, Delaware, Illinois, New York, and Pennsylvania, expressed concern that the companies' standing paid sick leave policy is "inadequate" to protect public health, asking that they match the policies required under the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, which passed last week. The companies' current leave policy allows workers two...

