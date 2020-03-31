Health Hires: Arnold & Porter, Winston & Strawn, Ice Miller

Law360 (March 31, 2020, 3:34 PM EDT) -- Arnold & Porter nabbed a former high-ranking U.S. Food and Drug Administration official who oversaw supply chain safety, and Winston & Strawn LLP added new partners from McDermott Will & Emery LLP and Bristol-Myers Squibb, headlining Law360's latest roundup of personnel moves in the health care and life sciences arena. Arnold & Porter Howard Sklamberg Howard Sklamberg, the former FDA deputy commissioner, has joined Arnold & Porter’s life sciences and health care regulatory practice as a partner in Washington, D.C. Sklamberg, who advises manufacturers of foods, drugs and medical devices on what it takes to satisfy the FDA’s demands for trustworthy sourcing of ingredients...

