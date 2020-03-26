9th Circ. Mulls Congress' Role In Google, Facebook Oversight

Law360 (March 26, 2020, 9:02 PM EDT) -- A Ninth Circuit judge on Thursday questioned whether the families of terrorist attack victims have standing to allege Facebook, Google and Twitter violated the Anti-Terrorism Act by aiding terrorism, saying the issues are "broad societal problems" that may need to be addressed by Congress. During the lengthy hearing, which was aired on YouTube, U.S. Circuit Judge Ronald M. Gould pointed out that many of the issues raised by the terrorist attack victims in their efforts to revive their lawsuits were caused by videos being displayed on social media after the act of terrorism. "Although publicity of the terrorist act can cause...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS