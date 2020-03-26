Groups Urge Feds To Stop Border Wall Build Amid COVID-19

Law360 (March 26, 2020, 8:21 PM EDT) -- More than 100 environmental, civil rights, immigration and religious groups are demanding the federal government immediately halt all southern border wall construction projects, saying the work is putting lives at risk amid the COVID-19 pandemic. This plea includes all aspects of border wall building, from legal filings to breaking ground, according to the letter addressed Thursday to U.S. Attorney General William Barr, U.S. Secretary of Defense Mark Esper and U.S. Department of Homeland Security Acting Secretary Chad Wolf. Continued plans for construction projects in California, New Mexico, Arizona and Texas are diverting needed resources and will contribute to the spread of...

